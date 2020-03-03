2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Anti-Theft System

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Additional Features Wheel Locks

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.