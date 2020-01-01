Menu
2007 Volvo S60

117,800 KM

Details Description

$7,797

+ tax & licensing
$7,797

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2007 Volvo S60

2007 Volvo S60

4dr Sdn 2.5L Turbo Auto FWD

2007 Volvo S60

4dr Sdn 2.5L Turbo Auto FWD

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$7,797

+ taxes & licensing

117,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6300306
  • Stock #: FT1095
  • VIN: YV1RH592X72622633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # FT1095
  • Mileage 117,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Volvo S60 SE 117,800km Approx. Automatic Front Wheel Drive For a 14 year old vehicle, this Volvo sure doesn't show it. Have you seen that odometer? It's barely used, considering the year! This thing is in great shape all around, and loaded with some great features. Personally, the front seats are the comfiest I've seen in a vehicle. Check it out for yourself! Living up to Volvo's legendary safety standards, this vehicle is a sure thing for it's new owner. Features: Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Memory Seat, Power Sunroof, Dual A/C, Power Seats, and more! All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST. Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/ We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today! Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it! Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

