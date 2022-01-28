Menu
2008 Acura RDX

161,567 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start, Low K

AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Remote Start, Low K

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

161,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8161906
  • Stock #: 804413
  • VIN: 5J8TB18288A804413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 804413
  • Mileage 161,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice running and driving Acura. Comes with a 4 cylinder, automatic

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Sunroof
Dual Climate Controls
Subwoofer
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Tiedowns
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Anti Start Theft
Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

306-280-5523
