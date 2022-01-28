2008 Acura RDX

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 5 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8161906

8161906 Stock #: 804413

804413 VIN: 5J8TB18288A804413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 804413

Mileage 161,567 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Front air dam High intensity discharge headlights Safety Traction Control Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer remote start Leather Steering Wheel Rear Window Defroster Cargo Area Cover Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features Subwoofer Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Front Power Memory Seat Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Tiedowns AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Standard Seating: 5 Anti Start Theft Bench Seats Split

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.