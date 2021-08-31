Menu
2008 BMW 335i

156,243 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 BMW 335i

2008 BMW 335i

xi

2008 BMW 335i

xi

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7608079
  • Stock #: BP1333
  • VIN: WBAVD53568A285580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,243 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 BMW 335 Xi $9,995 Plus Tax
3.0 L, 6 CYL VIN# WBAVD53568A285580
156,243 km, AWD, Leather, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Air, Cruise, CD & More FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

