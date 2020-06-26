2008 Cadillac DTS

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power pedals

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

High intensity discharge headlights Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Controls

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Compact Disc Player

Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats Windows Sunroof

rear window defogger

Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Cargo Net

Front air dam

Tilt/Telescopic Steering

Leather Seat

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Heated Exterior Mirror

Front Power Memory Seat

Front Power Lumbar Support

Second Row Heated Seat

Automatic Load-Leveling

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Trunk anti-trap device

Telematics System

Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls

Voice Activated Telephone

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror

Remote Ignition

Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Cargo Area Tiedowns

Vehicle Stability Control System

Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror

Genuine wood trim

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Intermitten wipers

