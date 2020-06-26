Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac DTS

2008 Cadillac DTS

V8 Northstar

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac DTS

V8 Northstar

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

  1. 5262953
  2. 5262953
  3. 5262953
  4. 5262953
  5. 5262953
  6. 5262953
  7. 5262953
  8. 5262953
  9. 5262953
  10. 5262953
  11. 5262953
  12. 5262953
  13. 5262953
  14. 5262953
  15. 5262953
  16. 5262953
  17. 5262953
  18. 5262953
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,974KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5262953
  • Stock #: 196328
  • VIN: 1G6KD57Y68U196328
Exterior Colour
Cherry
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Luxury V8 Cadillac with under 100k. Can be seen on the corner of Idylwyld and 38th St. Call or text 306-280-5652

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power pedals
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • High intensity discharge headlights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Controls
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Interval wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Compact Disc Player
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Cargo Net
  • Front air dam
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering
  • Leather Seat
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Heated Exterior Mirror
  • Front Power Memory Seat
  • Front Power Lumbar Support
  • Second Row Heated Seat
  • Automatic Load-Leveling
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Trunk anti-trap device
  • Telematics System
  • Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
  • Voice Activated Telephone
  • Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
  • Remote Ignition
  • Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
  • Cargo Area Tiedowns
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
  • Genuine wood trim
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
  • Intermitten wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

2008 Cadillac DTS V8...
 98,974 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan Murano S...
 149,934 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Explorer L...
 172,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-2323

Alternate Numbers
306-280-5523
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory