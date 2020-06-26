2008 Cadillac DTS

- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Fog Lights
- Traction Control
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- Child Safety Door Locks
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power pedals
- Power Seats
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- High intensity discharge headlights
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Dual Climate Controls
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tilt Steering Column
- tilt steering
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Interval wipers
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Compact Disc Player
- Tachometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Satellite Radio
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Memory Seats
- Windows
- Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- Rear Window Defroster
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Cargo Net
- Front air dam
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering
- Leather Seat
- ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
- Telescopic steering column
- Front side airbag
- Side Head Curtain Airbag
- Heated Exterior Mirror
- Front Power Memory Seat
- Front Power Lumbar Support
- Second Row Heated Seat
- Automatic Load-Leveling
- Vehicle Anti-Theft
- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
- Electronic Brake Assistance
- Trunk anti-trap device
- Telematics System
- Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
- Voice Activated Telephone
- Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
- Remote Ignition
- Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
- Cargo Area Tiedowns
- Vehicle Stability Control System
- Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
- Genuine wood trim
- Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
- Intermitten wipers
