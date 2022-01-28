Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac SRX

181,615 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac SRX

2008 Cadillac SRX

V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac SRX

V6 AWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 8163877
  2. 8163877
  3. 8163877
  4. 8163877
  5. 8163877
  6. 8163877
  7. 8163877
  8. 8163877
  9. 8163877
  10. 8163877
  11. 8163877
  12. 8163877
  13. 8163877
  14. 8163877
  15. 8163877
  16. 8163877
  17. 8163877
  18. 8163877
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,615KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8163877
  • Stock #: P80904
  • VIN: 1GYEE437280180904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P80904
  • Mileage 181,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 206,717 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Grand Cher...
 271,104 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 STX ...
 117,286 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory