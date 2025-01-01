Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

243,075 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12612646

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12612646
  2. 12612646
  3. 12612646
  4. 12612646
  5. 12612646
  6. 12612646
  7. 12612646
  8. 12612646
  9. 12612646
  10. 12612646
  11. 12612646
  12. 12612646
  13. 12612646
  14. 12612646
  15. 12612646
  16. 12612646
  17. 12612646
  18. 12612646
  19. 12612646
  20. 12612646
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,075KM
VIN 3GNFK12358G232500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P322500
  • Mileage 243,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2010 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE CREW 4WD DIESEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE CREW 4WD DIESEL 457,608 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 173,084 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4WD 170,689 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2008 Chevrolet Avalanche