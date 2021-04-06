+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ $12,995 Plus Tax
5.3L 8CYL VIN# 2GCEK13M581138816
235K, Fully loaded truck equipped with Leather Heated Seats Remote Start, Sunroof, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, Aux & More
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SKS7M0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3