2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,126 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, SUNROOF & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

235,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896799
  • Stock #: BP1236
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M581138816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,126 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ $12,995 Plus Tax
5.3L 8CYL VIN# 2GCEK13M581138816

235K, Fully loaded truck equipped with Leather Heated Seats Remote Start, Sunroof, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, Aux & More

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SKS7M0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

