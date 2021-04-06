Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,550 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6940693
  Stock #: BP1252
  VIN: 2GCEK133X81222895

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # BP1252
  Mileage 203,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT $12,995 Plus Tax .
5.3L 8 CYL VIN# 2GCEK133X81222895
203K, 4x4, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, CD & Much more
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon S7M0 X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

306-242-1777

