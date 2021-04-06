+ taxes & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT $12,995 Plus Tax .
5.3L 8 CYL VIN# 2GCEK133X81222895
203K, 4x4, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, CD & Much more
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056
