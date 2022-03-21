Menu
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

114,810 KM

Details Description Features

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LS - Remote Start, 7 Passenger

LS - Remote Start, 7 Passenger

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

114,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801369
  • Stock #: 4515A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2008 Chevrolet Uplander LSFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Uplander LS, 4D Passenger Van, 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bordeaux Red, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Function Traction Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, LS Package w/LS Exterior Badging, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Ride Suspension, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LS Uplander 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Requires Subscription
3.9L SFI V6 FLEXIBLE FUEL ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

