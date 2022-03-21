$13,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2008 Chevrolet Uplander
LS - Remote Start, 7 Passenger
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$13,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8801369
- Stock #: 4515A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bordeaux Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 114,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2008 Chevrolet Uplander LSFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Uplander LS, 4D Passenger Van, 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Bordeaux Red, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seat Configuration, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Full Function Traction Control, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, LS Package w/LS Exterior Badging, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Smooth Ride Suspension, Split folding rear seat, StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System, Tachometer, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet LS Uplander 3.9L V6 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.