2008 Chrysler 300

76,888 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Touring

Touring

Location

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

76,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10606662
  Stock #: TP9068

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour COOL VANILLA
  Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 76,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Large, 4dr Sdn 300 Touring RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Ash Tray

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Powertrain

High Output

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Pwr sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription
LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT
EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated pwr front bucket seats pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature pwr adjustable pedals front ash tray
26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

