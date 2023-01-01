$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler 300
Touring
76,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606662
- Stock #: TP9068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour COOL VANILLA
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Large, 4dr Sdn 300 Touring RWD, 4-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.5L/214
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Ash Tray
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Powertrain
High Output
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Pwr sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD)
P215/65R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription
LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD)
EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT
EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT
COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated pwr front bucket seats pwr windows w/front one-touch up/down feature pwr adjustable pedals front ash tray
26H TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.5L HO V6 engine 4-speed auto trans
