2008 Chrysler Aspen

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Overhead Console
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Passenger Assist Handles
- Automatic halogen headlamps
- Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Logo
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Next Generation Engine Controller
- Security
-
- SECURITY ALARM
- Sentry key theft deterrent system
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Supplemental Side Air Bags
- Brake/Park Interlock
- Dual note electric horn
- Advanced multistage front air bags
- 17" steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Pwr sunroof
- Tinted front door glass
- Trim
-
- Black/Bright Grille
- Chrome Bodyside Moulding
- Exterior
-
- Tire carrier winch
- Body Colour Running Boards
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Suspension
-
- Seating
-
- 3rd row 3-pass 60/40 split seating
- Additional Features
-
- Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Locking Lug Nuts
- Bright License Plate Brow
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- 4-wheel drive
- 160-amp alternator
- Corporate 8.25 rear axle
- Cargo tie-down loops
- Laminated Front & Rear Door Glass
- Front/rear HD shock absorbers
- 205mm front axle
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Bright door handles
- Rear wheelhouse liners
- Rear compartment storage tray
- Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
- Vehicle info centre
- Bright Belt Mouldings
- Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
- Pwr liftgate w/LED lamps
- Luxury tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
- Full length floor console w/premium armrest
- Pwr front windows w/one-touch up/down
- Premium vinyl door trim w/map pockets
- All row supplemental side curtain air bags
- Tip start ignition
- Body-colour/bright side roof rails
- Rear floor console
- Scissor type jack
- Heated pwr 6x9 multi-function fold-away mirrors w/memory, auto-dimming driver mirror
- Air conditioning w/dual zone auto climate control-inc: rear air conditioning w/heater, memory
- Warning chimes-inc: headlamps on, key-in-ignition, seatbelt on
- 20" x 8.0" aluminum chrome-clad wheels
- 6550# GVWR
- 750 CCA maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
- Electric shift-on-the-fly full time transfer case
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.