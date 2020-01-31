Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 4661496
  2. 4661496
  3. 4661496
  4. 4661496
  5. 4661496
  6. 4661496
  7. 4661496
  8. 4661496
  9. 4661496
  10. 4661496
  11. 4661496
  12. 4661496
  13. 4661496
  14. 4661496
  15. 4661496
  16. 4661496
  17. 4661496
  18. 4661496
  19. 4661496
  20. 4661496
  21. 4661496
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 252,505KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4661496
  • Stock #: P42681
  • VIN: 1A8HW58248F142681
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Overhead Console
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Passenger Assist Handles
  • Automatic halogen headlamps
  • Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats w/Logo
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
  • Sentry key theft deterrent system
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Supplemental Side Air Bags
  • Brake/Park Interlock
  • Dual note electric horn
  • Advanced multistage front air bags
  • 17" steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Pwr sunroof
  • Tinted front door glass
Trim
  • Black/Bright Grille
  • Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Exterior
  • Tire carrier winch
  • Body Colour Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed long mast antenna
Suspension
  • HD suspension
Seating
  • 3rd row 3-pass 60/40 split seating
Additional Features
  • Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
  • Locking Lug Nuts
  • Bright License Plate Brow
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • 4-wheel drive
  • 160-amp alternator
  • Corporate 8.25 rear axle
  • Cargo tie-down loops
  • Laminated Front & Rear Door Glass
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • 205mm front axle
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Bright door handles
  • Rear wheelhouse liners
  • Rear compartment storage tray
  • Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
  • Vehicle info centre
  • Bright Belt Mouldings
  • Body-colour fascias w/bright insert
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
  • Pwr liftgate w/LED lamps
  • Luxury tilt steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Full length floor console w/premium armrest
  • Pwr front windows w/one-touch up/down
  • Premium vinyl door trim w/map pockets
  • All row supplemental side curtain air bags
  • Tip start ignition
  • Body-colour/bright side roof rails
  • Rear floor console
  • Scissor type jack
  • Heated pwr 6x9 multi-function fold-away mirrors w/memory, auto-dimming driver mirror
  • Air conditioning w/dual zone auto climate control-inc: rear air conditioning w/heater, memory
  • Warning chimes-inc: headlamps on, key-in-ignition, seatbelt on
  • 20" x 8.0" aluminum chrome-clad wheels
  • 6550# GVWR
  • 750 CCA maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
  • Electric shift-on-the-fly full time transfer case

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2010 Infiniti EX35 E...
 139,703 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 134,931 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Econoline ...
 148,248 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Send A Message