2008 Chrysler Sebring

115,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 Chrysler Sebring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

2008 Chrysler Sebring

Touring

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6257094
  • Stock #: BT1109
  • VIN: 1C3LC55R28N144841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BT1109
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chrysler Sebring Convertible
115K, Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk, Pwr Seats, CD+ HDD
$6495 + Tax
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance!
Call Dave @ 306-242-1777
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

