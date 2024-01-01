Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

311,111 KM

$4,999

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$4,999

Used
311,111KM
VIN 2A8HR54P88R844830

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 844830
  • Mileage 311,111 KM

NEW TIRES & WINDSHIELD!


Entertainment Group #2:

2nd & 3rd-Row Overhead 8" Video Screens
Single-Disc DVD Player
Wireless Headphones & Video Remote Control
MyGIG Multimedia Entertainment System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera


8-Way Power Driver's Seat
2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Seats
Leather-Wrapped Luxury Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
12V DC Power Outlets
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilting Steering Column
Dual Glove Box
Rear Overhead Console System
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Driver & Passenger-Side Power Sliding Doors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Remote Keyless System
Power Liftgate
Automatic Quad Halogen Headlamps
Front Fog Lamps
Heated Chrome Mirrors w/ Supplemental Signals
Body-Colour Door Handles
Body-Colour Front & Rear Fascias
Body-Colour Bodyside Moulding
Bright Grille Surround w/ Accent Colour Grille Texture
Black Roof Rack
17" Alloy Wheels


Driver's Assistance:

Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Transceiver
Brake Assist
Stability & Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

3.8L OHV - 6 Cylinder Engine
197hp/ 230lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission (6-Speed)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

2008 Chrysler Town & Country