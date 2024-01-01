$4,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE
2008 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - DUAL DVD SCREENS - BACKUP CAM - SIRIUSXM - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
311,111KM
VIN 2A8HR54P88R844830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 844830
- Mileage 311,111 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW TIRES & WINDSHIELD!
Entertainment Group #2:
2nd & 3rd-Row Overhead 8" Video Screens
Single-Disc DVD Player
Wireless Headphones & Video Remote Control
MyGIG Multimedia Entertainment System
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
8-Way Power Driver's Seat
2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Seats
Leather-Wrapped Luxury Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
12V DC Power Outlets
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Tilting Steering Column
Dual Glove Box
Rear Overhead Console System
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Power-Adjustable Pedals
Driver & Passenger-Side Power Sliding Doors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Remote Keyless System
Power Liftgate
Automatic Quad Halogen Headlamps
Front Fog Lamps
Heated Chrome Mirrors w/ Supplemental Signals
Body-Colour Door Handles
Body-Colour Front & Rear Fascias
Body-Colour Bodyside Moulding
Bright Grille Surround w/ Accent Colour Grille Texture
Black Roof Rack
17" Alloy Wheels
Driver's Assistance:
Cruise Control
HomeLink Universal Transceiver
Brake Assist
Stability & Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
3.8L OHV - 6 Cylinder Engine
197hp/ 230lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission (6-Speed)
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2008 Chrysler Town & Country