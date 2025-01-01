$5,997+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Dakota
4WD Ext Cab SXT AS TRADED SPECIAL
Location
$5,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
270,118KM
VIN 1D7HW32N78S545601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GL5852A
- Mileage 270,118 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
