2008 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, leather, power drivers seat, heated seats, remote start
Location
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10501665
- VIN: 1D7HU18218S618081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2378
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Laramie Quad Cab 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, leather, power drivers seat, heated seats, remote start, 205,000 km, $12,400 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic
