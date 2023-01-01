Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

205,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, leather, power drivers seat, heated seats, remote start

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, leather, power drivers seat, heated seats, remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10501665
  Stock #: BP2378
  VIN: 1D7HU18218S618081

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # BP2378
  Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT Laramie Quad Cab 4x4, 5.7L HEMI, leather, power drivers seat, heated seats, remote start, 205,000 km, $12,400 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

