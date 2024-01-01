Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

250,875 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,875KM
VIN 1D7HU18298J200325

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P00325
  Mileage 250,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2008 Dodge Ram 1500