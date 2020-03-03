225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
CALL or TEXT 306.220.8817!
Come & Check Out this 2008 Dodge RAM 1500 ST/SXT! It has a 5.7L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 5-Multi Speed Automatic Transmission! CD- Player! AC! 12-V Power Outlet! Cruise Control! Power Locks & Windows!
Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1