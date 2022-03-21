2008 Dodge Ram 1500

$2,000 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8821160

8821160 Stock #: T622D

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl

Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Flat folding load floor storage Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE UConnect Hands-Free Communication 3.92 Axle Ratio Conventional Spare Tire P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) MONOTONE PAINT (STD) HD ENGINE COOLING -inc: HD trans oil cooler 26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 750-amp maintenance free battery class IV hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness (w/EZB engine-inc: HD engine cooling) 750-amp maintenance-free battery FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS Requires Subscription EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle next generation engine controller 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: aux transmission oil cooler tip start COOL VANILLA PAINT PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric 20" X 9" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.