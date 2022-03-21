$2,000+ tax & licensing
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
239,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8821160
- Stock #: T622D
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
- Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ram 1500 Quad Cab SLT (AS TRADED)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Flat folding load floor storage
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
UConnect Hands-Free Communication
3.92 Axle Ratio
Conventional Spare Tire
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
HD ENGINE COOLING -inc: HD trans oil cooler
26G SLT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 750-amp maintenance free battery class IV hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness (w/EZB engine-inc: HD engine cooling)
750-amp maintenance-free battery
FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Requires Subscription
EXTRA COST METALLIC PAINT
EXTRA COST PEARL PAINT
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle next generation engine controller
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: aux transmission oil cooler tip start
COOL VANILLA PAINT
PREMIUM CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT -inc: 6-way pwr driver seat stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
20" X 9" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
