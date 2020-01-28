Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

SLT

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 335,771KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4542744
  • Stock #: P11017
  • VIN: 3D7KS28AX8G111017
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • CARGO LAMP
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Passenger assist handle
  • Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
  • 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
  • Mini Floor Console
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Dual-note horn
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
  • Pwr accessory delay
Security
  • Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Trim
  • Bright/Bright Grille
  • Bright front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
  • Front air dam
  • 136-amp alternator
  • Front/rear HD shock absorbers
  • 600-amp maintenance-free battery
  • Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
  • Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
  • Body-colour upper fascia
  • HD engine cooling
  • Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel
  • Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service
  • Rear underseat compartment storage
  • Driver/front passenger "Next Generation" multi-stage frontal airbags
  • Floor cover carpeting
  • Deluxe body insulation
  • 10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
  • Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
  • 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
  • 5,200# front axle
  • 8.0' pickup box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

