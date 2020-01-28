2008 Dodge Ram 2500

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2010 AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--
- Comfort
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- CARGO LAMP
- Cigar Lighter
- Passenger assist handle
- Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
- 12V auxiliary pwr outlet
- Mini Floor Console
- Exterior
- tinted windows
- tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
- Powertrain
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Four Wheel Drive
- Safety
- Power Options
- Pwr steering
- Pwr accessory delay
- Security
- Sentry key theft-deterrent system
- Trim
- Bright/Bright Grille
- Bright front/rear bumpers
- Additional Features
- SPEED CONTROL
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Front stabilizer bar
- Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
- Front air dam
- 136-amp alternator
- Front/rear HD shock absorbers
- 600-amp maintenance-free battery
- Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
- Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
- Body-colour upper fascia
- HD engine cooling
- Instrument panel colour-keyed bezel
- Sirius satellite radio w/(1) year service
- Rear underseat compartment storage
- Driver/front passenger "Next Generation" multi-stage frontal airbags
- Floor cover carpeting
- Deluxe body insulation
- 10.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
- Instrument cluster-inc: 200-KPH primary speedometer, tachometer
- 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
- 5,200# front axle
- 8.0' pickup box
