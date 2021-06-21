Menu
2008 Ford Edge

307,203 KM

Details Description Features

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Limited AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, & MUCH MORE

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

307,203KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7386140
  • Stock #: BP1365
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C28BA45222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 307,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Edge Limited $6,495 Plus Tax
3.5 L, 6 CYL VIN# 2FMDK49C28BA45222
307,203 km, AWD, Leather Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Power Doors/ Windows, Power Tailgate, Air, AUX, CD & More
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!......

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

