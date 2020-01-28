Menu
2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

$5,306

+ taxes & licensing

  • 246,035KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4538496
  • VIN: 1FMCU93148KA35856
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Check out our selection of consignment vehicles on 306deal.ca. All of these vehicles have gone through our 155 point inspection and are priced under $7000!

 

 

While all of our consignment vehicles are listed "As Is," we still test each and every one to ensure they pass SGI standards and are safe for the road.  

 

 

 

 

 

This Ford Escape XLT AWD is in great condition! It has minor body imperfections; however, it works well, has no lights on the dash and is a great vehicle for any family who needs a reliable 5-seater.  

 

 

 

 

 

We’re Committed to Making Deals Easy and Comfortable. Buy or Sell Your Car the Smart Way!  

 

 

 

 

We created 306 Deal to empower buyers and sellers to experience a stress-free, fair transaction, saving time and energy. After years in the auto industry we recognized a need for a better type of customer service in the used car industry. We know what a headache it can be to deal with high-pressure dealerships when buying a car, or tire-kickers and no-shows when selling your car, and have designed our process to make buying and selling a comfortable and laid-back experience

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

