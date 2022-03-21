Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

131,030 KM

Details Description Features

$9,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

131,030KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8669474
  • Stock #: F6903C

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2008 Ford Escape XLT while we still have it in stock!*This Ford Escape is a Bargain with These Options *White-faced instrument gauges, Wheel nut wrench & jack, Underbody-mounted mini spare tire, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel w/speed controls, Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars.*See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for traditional SUV features, such as high ground clearance and a high seating position, but you want it in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package, the 2008 Ford Escape makes a good choice.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Ford Escape!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 Audi S5 Sportba...
 97,917 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tacoma
77,717 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 107,719 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory