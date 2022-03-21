$11,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Escape
Limited Leather Heated Seats! Sun Roof!
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,843 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Ford Escape Limited $10,995 Plus Tax 3.0 L, 6 CYL VIN#: 1FMCU94118KC79110 174,843 Km, 4X4, 6 Speed Automatic, Cruise Control, Leather Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Sun Roof, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!
