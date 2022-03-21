2008 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 8 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8676980

8676980 Stock #: BP1721C

BP1721C VIN: 1FMCU94118KC79110

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,843 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 4 Speed Automatic

