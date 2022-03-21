Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Escape

174,843 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited Leather Heated Seats! Sun Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Escape

Limited Leather Heated Seats! Sun Roof!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 8676980
  2. 8676980
  3. 8676980
  4. 8676980
  5. 8676980
  6. 8676980
  7. 8676980
  8. 8676980
  9. 8676980
  10. 8676980
  11. 8676980
  12. 8676980
  13. 8676980
  14. 8676980
  15. 8676980
  16. 8676980
  17. 8676980
  18. 8676980
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,843KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8676980
  • Stock #: BP1721C
  • VIN: 1FMCU94118KC79110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,843 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Ford Escape Limited $10,995 Plus Tax 3.0 L, 6 CYL VIN#: 1FMCU94118KC79110 174,843 Km, 4X4, 6 Speed Automatic, Cruise Control, Leather Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Sun Roof, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2015 Nissan Rogue Ba...
 160,019 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick LaCrosse ...
 173,720 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST Lea...
 136,958 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory