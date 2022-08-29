$11,800+ tax & licensing
888-350-1594
2008 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$11,800
- Listing ID: 9190963
- Stock #: F6934F
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,134 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 122,134 Miles! This Ford Escape delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Escape Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel w/speed controls, Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, Rear window defroster, Rear floor heat ducts.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for traditional SUV features, such as high ground clearance and a high seating position, but you want it in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package, the 2008 Ford Escape makes a good choice.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable Escape today!
Vehicle Features
