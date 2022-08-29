Menu
2008 Ford Escape

122,134 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

122,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9190963
  • Stock #: F6934F

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,134 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 122,134 Miles! This Ford Escape delivers a Gas V6 3.0L/181 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Escape Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt steering column, Steering wheel w/speed controls, Side intrusion door beams, SecuriLock immobilizer passive anti-theft system, Safety Canopy front/rear side curtain airbags, Roof rack w/adjustable crossbars, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fobs, Rear window defroster, Rear floor heat ducts.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you're looking for traditional SUV features, such as high ground clearance and a high seating position, but you want it in a smaller, more fuel-efficient package, the 2008 Ford Escape makes a good choice.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a reliable Escape today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

