$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2008 Ford Escape
2008 Ford Escape
XLT AWD - EXTREMELY LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
51,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9226957
- Stock #: A35628
- VIN: 1FMCU93258KA35628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,765 KM
Vehicle Description
FABULOUS CONDITION
All Wheel Drive
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Drivers Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Running Boards
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Cruise Control
Traction & Stability Control
16" Alloy Wheels
Automatic Transmission
2.3L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Features
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1