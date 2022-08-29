Menu
2008 Ford Escape

51,765 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

XLT AWD - EXTREMELY LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226957
  • Stock #: A35628
  • VIN: 1FMCU93258KA35628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,765 KM

Vehicle Description


FABULOUS CONDITION



All Wheel Drive

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

Power Drivers Seat

Air Conditioning

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Tow Package

Running Boards

Roof Rails

Chrome Grille

Cruise Control

Traction & Stability Control

16" Alloy Wheels

Automatic Transmission

2.3L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

