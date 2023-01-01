2008 Ford Escape

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 1 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9562348

9562348 Stock #: P39672

P39672 VIN: 1FMCU94118KB39672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P39672

Mileage 165,189 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

