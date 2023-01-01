Menu
2008 Ford Escape

165,189 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

2008 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9562348
  • Stock #: P39672
  • VIN: 1FMCU94118KB39672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P39672
  • Mileage 165,189 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory