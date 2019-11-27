Menu
2008 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

2008 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

501-2553 Grasswood Road East, Saskatoon, SK S7T 1C8

306-202-6001

  11. 1577051131
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,123KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374132
  • VIN: 1FTPW14V88KD68760
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

We’re Committed To Making Deals Easy and Comfortable. Buy or Sell Your Car The Smart Way!

We created 306 Deal to empower buyers and sellers to experience a stress-free, fair transaction, saving time and energy. After years in the auto industry we recognized a need for a better type of customer service in the used car industry. We know what a headache it can be to deal with high-pressure dealerships when buying a car, or tire-kickers and no-shows when selling your car, and have designed our process to make buying and selling a comfortable and laid-back experience.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

