2008 Ford F-150

XLT LOW KM's! Touch Screen for Options!

2008 Ford F-150

XLT LOW KM's! Touch Screen for Options!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4756332
  • Stock #: T37065
  • VIN: 1FTPX14V78FB12664
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2008 Ford F-150 XLT! It has a 5.4L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Touch Screen for Options! 12-V Power Outlet! Cruise Control!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message