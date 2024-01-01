Menu
2008 Ford F-350

251,000 KM

Details Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-350

LARIAT AS TRADE SPECIAL

2008 Ford F-350

LARIAT AS TRADE SPECIAL

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
251,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTWX31R88EB22558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2008 Ford F-350