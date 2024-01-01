$13,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Ford F-350
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
251,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTWX31R88EB22558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
