2008 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
224,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8713826
- Stock #: T11122CA
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 224,611 KM
Vehicle Description
F-350 Super Duty FX4 6.4 (AS TRADED)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire
