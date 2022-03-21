2008 Ford F-350

$22,800 + taxes & licensing 4 0 0 , 8 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8822201

8822201 Stock #: F9018B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F9018B

Mileage 400,815 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Power Outlet Comfort A/C Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.