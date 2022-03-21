Menu
2008 Ford F-350

400,815 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

400,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8822201
  Stock #: F9018B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F9018B
  • Mileage 400,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2008 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:*Trailer hitch receiver-inc: 2" hitch, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC), Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle & lift-assist, Rear auxiliary springs, Pwr steering, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost, Pickup box/cargo light.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
A/C
Conventional Spare Tire

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

