$22,800+ tax & licensing
888-350-1594
2008 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$22,800
- Listing ID: 8822201
- Stock #: F9018B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 400,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2008 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options:*Trailer hitch receiver-inc: 2" hitch, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC), Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle & lift-assist, Rear auxiliary springs, Pwr steering, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum-boost, Pickup box/cargo light.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
