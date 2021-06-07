2008 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 9 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7220801

7220801 Stock #: P38386C

P38386C VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA85508

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,908 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.