2008 Ford Ranger

84,908 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

XLT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

84,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7220801
  • Stock #: P38386C
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA85508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,908 KM

Vehicle Description

As a work truck, this 2008 the Ford Ranger XLT offers serious truck capability at affordable price. It has 4.0 L V6 engine with 5 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! A/C! Radio! Spray in bed! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

