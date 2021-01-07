2008 Ford Taurus X

+ taxes & licensing
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
**** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ****CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2008 Ford Taurus X SELTaurus X SEL, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.5L V6 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD w/SIRIUS, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford SEL Taurus X Duratec 3.5L V6 24V 6-Speed Automatic
