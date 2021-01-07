Menu
2008 Ford Taurus X

215,207 KM

Details Description Features

$6,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

SEL- *** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ***

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

215,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 3189B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Merlot Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,207 KM

Vehicle Description

**** AS TRADED / MECHANICS SPECIAL ****CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2008 Ford Taurus X SELTaurus X SEL, 4D Sport Utility, Duratec 3.5L V6 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single CD w/SIRIUS, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Ford SEL Taurus X Duratec 3.5L V6 24V 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

