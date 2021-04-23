2008 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2008 GMC SIERRA DENALI $13,995 Plus Tax
6.2L 8CYL VIN# 2GTEK638381172401
298291 Km, 4X4, Remote Start, Leather Heated front Seats, Heated steering Wheel Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk & More
Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
