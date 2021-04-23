Menu
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

298,291 KM

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4x4 LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL & MORE

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali 4x4 LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL & MORE

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

298,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7020356
  • Stock #: BP1281
  • VIN: 2GTEK638381172401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 298,291 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 GMC SIERRA DENALI $13,995 Plus Tax

6.2L 8CYL VIN# 2GTEK638381172401
298291 Km, 4X4, Remote Start, Leather Heated front Seats, Heated steering Wheel Air, Tilt, Cruise, Pwr Win/Lk & More

Bad Credit? No Problem! We Finance! Call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056
Address: 429 20th Street Saskatoon S7M0X3

Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

