2008 Honda Civic

203,442 KM

$7,400

+ tax & licensing
$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2008 Honda Civic

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G - *** As Traded ***

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe DX-G - *** As Traded ***

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$7,400

+ taxes & licensing

203,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9288559
  • Stock #: 4727B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 4727B
  • Mileage 203,442 KM

Vehicle Description

*** AS TRADED ***2008 Honda Civic DX-GCivic DX-G, 2D Coupe, 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC, 5-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4-Speakers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Honda DX-G Civic 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

