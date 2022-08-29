2008 Honda Civic

$7,400 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 4 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288559

9288559 Stock #: 4727B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 4727B

Mileage 203,442 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.