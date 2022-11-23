2008 Honda Civic Sdn EX-L FRONT ONLY 179K BUMPER WILL BE REPLACED IN SALE PRICE

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 3 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9413110

9413110 Stock #: P07946

P07946 VIN: 2HGFA16978H107946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P07946

Mileage 179,369 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

