2008 Honda Civic
Sdn EX-L FRONT ONLY 179K BUMPER WILL BE REPLACED IN SALE PRICE
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
179,369KM
Used
- Stock #: P07946
- VIN: 2HGFA16978H107946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 179,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Sun/Moonroof
