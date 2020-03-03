2008 Honda Element

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OF THE MOST VERSITILE & FUNCTIONAL SUV's AVAILABLE
The Honda Element's seats can be configured in up to 64 different ways to get you and all your stuff moving. The erethane-coated utility floor makes for easy cleaning and exceptional durability.
For the safety and well being of our valued customers and staff we will now be open by appointment only. Auto Connection is committed to maintaining a safe, sanitary space, and recommended social distancing measures.
AWD
Manual
Moonroof
16" Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auxiliary Input
Privacy Glass
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Running Boards
2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
Traction & Stability Control
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1