2008 Honda Element

EX-P EX - AWD - LOW KM - MOONROOF - RARE

2008 Honda Element

EX-P EX - AWD - LOW KM - MOONROOF - RARE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,381

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805712
  • Stock #: 800707
  • VIN: 5J6YH277X8L800707
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OF THE MOST VERSITILE & FUNCTIONAL SUV's AVAILABLE



The Honda Element's seats can be configured in up to 64 different ways to get you and all your stuff moving. The erethane-coated utility floor makes for easy cleaning and exceptional durability.



For the safety and well being of our valued customers and staff we will now be open by appointment only. Auto Connection is committed to maintaining a safe, sanitary space, and recommended social distancing measures.



AWD

Manual

Moonroof

16" Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning

Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Auxiliary Input

Privacy Glass

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Running Boards

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

Traction & Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • 5 Speed Manual
Additional Features
  • 4x4

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

