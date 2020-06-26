2008 Honda Ridgeline

- Safety
- Security System
- Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
- Exterior
- Convenience
- Tilt Steering Column
- Door pocket storage bins
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- Multi-reflector halogen headlights
- Seating
- Rear seat heater ducts
- 60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage
- Trim
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Security
- Immobilizer theft deterrent system
- Power Options
- Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
- Comfort
- Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system
- Additional Features
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Front splash guards
- Maintenance minder
- Overhead sunglasses holder
- Limited slip rear differential
- Outside temp gauge
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
- HD transmission cooler
- Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system
- 4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
- Hidden roof-mounted antenna
- 2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions
- (3) 12V pwr outlets
- Pwr tilt moonroof
- Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Ambient console lighting
- Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
- Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location indicators
- (4) overhead map lights
- 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions w/front pretensioners
- P245/65R17 all-season tires
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & grade logic
- Closed-box frame w/unibody construction
- Column mounted shifter
- Fresh air intake
- HD radiator w/dual fans
- (4) HD front/rear tow hooks
- Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights
- Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)
- Front heated leather bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, passenger 4-way manual adjustment, driver lumbar support
- satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
- 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack
