2008 Honda Ridgeline

Safety Security System

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)

Child-proof rear door locks

Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Convenience Tilt Steering Column

Door pocket storage bins

HomeLink universal garage door opener

Multi-reflector halogen headlights Seating Rear seat heater ducts

60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage Trim Body-colour door handles Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Security Immobilizer theft deterrent system Power Options Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors Comfort Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system

Additional Features Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front splash guards

Maintenance minder

Overhead sunglasses holder

Limited slip rear differential

Outside temp gauge

Drive-by-wire throttle

3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine

HD transmission cooler

Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system

4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone

Hidden roof-mounted antenna

2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions

(3) 12V pwr outlets

Pwr tilt moonroof

Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Ambient console lighting

Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest

Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location indicators

(4) overhead map lights

3-point seatbelts at all seating positions w/front pretensioners

P245/65R17 all-season tires

17" aluminum alloy wheels

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & grade logic

Closed-box frame w/unibody construction

Column mounted shifter

Fresh air intake

HD radiator w/dual fans

(4) HD front/rear tow hooks

Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights

Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)

Front heated leather bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, passenger 4-way manual adjustment, driver lumbar support

satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition

160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack

