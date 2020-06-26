2008 Honda Ridgeline

Menu
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
EX-L

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  • 137,802KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5318636
  • Stock #: P01584
  • VIN: 2HJYK165X8H001584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Safety
  • Security System
  • Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
Convenience
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • Door pocket storage bins
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • Multi-reflector halogen headlights
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
  • 60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Security
  • Immobilizer theft deterrent system
Power Options
  • Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Comfort
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front splash guards
  • Maintenance minder
  • Overhead sunglasses holder
  • Limited slip rear differential
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
  • HD transmission cooler
  • Variable torque management (VTM) four-wheel drive system
  • 4-pin/7-pin trailer pre-wiring
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
  • Hidden roof-mounted antenna
  • 2nd row lower anchors & tether for children (LATCH) w/(3) positions
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr tilt moonroof
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
  • Tire pressure monitoring system-inc: location indicators
  • (4) overhead map lights
  • 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions w/front pretensioners
  • P245/65R17 all-season tires
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & grade logic
  • Closed-box frame w/unibody construction
  • Column mounted shifter
  • Fresh air intake
  • HD radiator w/dual fans
  • (4) HD front/rear tow hooks
  • Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed-inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate, (6) HD tie-down cleats, (4) auto-off bed lights
  • Driver & front passenger dual-stage, dual-threshold airbags (SRS)
  • Front heated leather bucket seats-inc: driver 8-way pwr adjustment, passenger 4-way manual adjustment, driver lumbar support
  • satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
  • 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (7) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/digital media auxiliary jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

