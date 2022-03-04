$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2008 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8498531
- Stock #: BP1775C
- VIN: 1J4GA59118L525013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,407 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited $22,995 Plus Tax
3.8 L, 6 CYL VIN# 1J4GA59118L525013
144407 km, 4X4, Cruise Control, AUX, CD & More. Super lower km for the year and runs great. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.