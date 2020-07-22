2008 Land Rover LR2

Menu
Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 058672
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great AWD for all seasons. Comes equipped with a 6 cylinder automatic, leather, Bluetooth, sunroofs, a.t.c. and more.!! Can be seen on the corner of Idylwyld and 38th St. Call or text 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Compact Disc Player
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
rear window defogger
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Hill Ascent Control
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Front air dam
Tilt/Telescopic Steering
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Intermitten wipers
Anti Start/Theft

