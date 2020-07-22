2008 Land Rover LR2

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compact Disc Player Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Windows Sunroof rear window defogger DEEP TINTED GLASS Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover Auxiliary 12v Outlet Front air dam Tilt/Telescopic Steering Leather Seat ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Intermitten wipers Anti Start/Theft

