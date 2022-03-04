2008 Lincoln Mark LT

$17,997 + taxes & licensing 1 7 0 , 9 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8496614

8496614 Stock #: FT1245

FT1245 VIN: 5LTPW18538FJ03602

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 170,980 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Exterior Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.