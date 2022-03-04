$17,997+ tax & licensing
2008 Lincoln Mark LT
Other
170,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8496614
- Stock #: FT1245
- VIN: 5LTPW18538FJ03602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 170,980 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle comes with a courtesy 6 Month/6,000km Extended Warranty Plan! Buy in absolute confidence at Full Throttle.
2008 Lincoln Mark LT
170,980km Approx.
4 Wheel Drive
5.4L V8
4 Speed Automatic
3.73 Axle Ratio
No Accidents on CarFax Report
Features: Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Mirros, Running Board, and more!
Mechanical and Condition:A previous Alberta vehicle, this incredibly well-kept 08 Lincoln Truck is a hard to find vehicle! You dont see too many out there in general, and even less in this kind of condition. This truck has a fresh SGI safety inspection passed and certified prior to listing, along with some recent service work and a fresh oil change, and is ready for a new owner! There is only one thing to point out and that is a small Tire Pressure Motoring Systemfault warning that is unclearable on the dash cluster, but causes no drawback to the vehicle and driveability. Come check it out today before its gone!
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
Dealer License Number #332702
Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/
Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $90/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all.
Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
