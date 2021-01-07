2008 Lincoln MKX

Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
2nd row rearward privacy glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome grille w/integrated Lincoln Star
Front Independent Suspension
SecuriLock encryption passive anti-theft system
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
2-speed rear wiper w/washer
Rear Multi-Link Suspension
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
Bi-colour tail lamps w/full-width LED lighting panel
1st row solar tinted glass
1st/2nd row side impact air curtains
17" spare tire w/steel wheel
Below floor cargo management system
Body coloured door handles
Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control
Driver & front passenger-side impact airbags
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Quad beam halogen headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control, wiper activation
1st row floor console-inc: armrest, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, clamshell tray & divider
Instrument cluster-inc: electro-fluorescent gauges, message centre
Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights
Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open
150-amp alternator w/Smart Charge
Dual exhaust system w/rolled edge chrome tips
Maintenance-free 68-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Personal Safety System-inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat positioning system, crash severity sensing
