2008 Lincoln MKX

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Safety Reverse Sensing System Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Rear child safety locks Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system 2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lamps w/chrome bezel Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers Windows Rear Window Defroster 2nd row rearward privacy glass Power Options Pwr Liftgate Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Chrome grille w/integrated Lincoln Star Suspension Front Independent Suspension Security SecuriLock encryption passive anti-theft system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Locking glove box Illuminated visor vanity mirrors 2-speed rear wiper w/washer Rear Multi-Link Suspension Chrome beltline moulding Perimeter anti-theft alarm Delayed accessory pwr shut-off Black rear spoiler Bi-colour tail lamps w/full-width LED lighting panel 1st row solar tinted glass Rear cargo lamp (2) cargo area tie-downs 1st/2nd row side impact air curtains 17" spare tire w/steel wheel (4) auxiliary pwr points Below floor cargo management system Body coloured door handles Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control Driver & front passenger-side impact airbags 3.39 Axle Ratio 3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE Quad beam halogen headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control, wiper activation 1st row floor console-inc: armrest, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, clamshell tray & divider Instrument cluster-inc: electro-fluorescent gauges, message centre Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open 150-amp alternator w/Smart Charge Dual exhaust system w/rolled edge chrome tips Maintenance-free 68-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Personal Safety System-inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat positioning system, crash severity sensing

