2008 Lincoln MKX

329,911 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2008 Lincoln MKX

2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD

2008 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

329,911KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6422512
  Stock #: P39378A
  VIN: 2LMDU88C08BJ39378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P39378A
  • Mileage 329,911 KM

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
Reverse Sensing System
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Rear child safety locks
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags w/occupant classification system
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lamps w/chrome bezel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
Rear Window Defroster
2nd row rearward privacy glass
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Chrome grille w/integrated Lincoln Star
Front Independent Suspension
SecuriLock encryption passive anti-theft system
SPEED CONTROL
Locking glove box
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors
2-speed rear wiper w/washer
Rear Multi-Link Suspension
Chrome beltline moulding
Perimeter anti-theft alarm
Delayed accessory pwr shut-off
Black rear spoiler
Bi-colour tail lamps w/full-width LED lighting panel
1st row solar tinted glass
Rear cargo lamp
(2) cargo area tie-downs
1st/2nd row side impact air curtains
17" spare tire w/steel wheel
(4) auxiliary pwr points
Below floor cargo management system
Body coloured door handles
Dual-zone electronic automatic temp control
Driver & front passenger-side impact airbags
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Quad beam halogen headlamps w/Autolamp on/off delay control, wiper activation
1st row floor console-inc: armrest, floor shifter, (2) cupholders, clamshell tray & divider
Instrument cluster-inc: electro-fluorescent gauges, message centre
Overhead console w/sunglass holder, maplights
Pwr windows-inc: driver/front passenger one-touch up/down, global open
150-amp alternator w/Smart Charge
Dual exhaust system w/rolled edge chrome tips
Maintenance-free 68-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Personal Safety System-inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat positioning system, crash severity sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

