Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS AWD, Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

XLS AWD, Automatic

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 5028924
  2. 5028924
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 203,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5028924
  • Stock #: bp881
  • VIN: JA4MT41X58Z602065
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS
4x4, 203k, High Quality Rockford Fosgate sound system, V6 Engine

$7495.00 +tax

Call 306-242-1777 for more info or book a time to see it up close!
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2005 Volkswagen Jett...
 185,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet Cobal...
 214,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2005 BMW X3 3.0I
 228,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory