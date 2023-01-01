$25,000+ tax & licensing
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
2008 Porsche Boxster
2dr Roadster Limited Edition
Location
Nova Auto Centre
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,000
+ taxes & licensing
111,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9680623
- VIN: WP0CA29828U710200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 111,817 KM
Vehicle Description
08 Limited Edition Boxster
Navy Blue Softtop and Navy Blue Interior
Triptonic
Heated seats
Price is absolutely FIRM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3