Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Saturn Vue

334,718 KM

Details Description Features

$7,338

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,338

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Vue

2008 Saturn Vue

XE AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Vue

XE AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 9773398
  2. 9773398
  3. 9773398
  4. 9773398
  5. 9773398
  6. 9773398
  7. 9773398
  8. 9773398
  9. 9773398
  10. 9773398
  11. 9773398
  12. 9773398
  13. 9773398
  14. 9773398
  15. 9773398
  16. 9773398
  17. 9773398
  18. 9773398
  19. 9773398
  20. 9773398
Contact Seller

$7,338

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
334,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9773398
  • Stock #: 683929
  • VIN: 3GSDL43N98S683929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 683929
  • Mileage 334,718 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive
Moonroof
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning




Exterior Features:


Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
16" Alloy Wheels




Drivers Assistance:


OnStar
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls




Performance Features:


All Wheel Drive
3.5L - 6 Cylinder Engine
222hp/ 219lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2008 Saturn Vue XE A...
 334,718 KM
$7,338 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 97,707 KM
$31,848 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Si ...
 118,926 KM
$22,139 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory