$7,338+ tax & licensing
$7,338
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2008 Saturn Vue
XE AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
334,718KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9773398
- Stock #: 683929
- VIN: 3GSDL43N98S683929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 334,718 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
