Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota Avalon

179,011 KM

Details Features

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Avalon

XLS

Watch This Vehicle
12476317

2008 Toyota Avalon

XLS

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK36B48U263797

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2018 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab 4WD 8FT BOX for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford F-250 XLT Crew Cab 4WD 8FT BOX 145,639 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 157,095 KM $39,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box DUALLY DIESEL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-350 LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box DUALLY DIESEL 99,850 KM $75,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2008 Toyota Avalon