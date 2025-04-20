Menu
<div><span></span><span>Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - Very Clean & Rust-Free!</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 8.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy</span><br><span>- Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release</span><br><span>- Power 8-Way Drivers Seat</span><br><span>- Air Conditioning w/ Rear Seat Heater Ducts</span><br><span>- Power Heated Sideview Mirrors</span><br><span>- Power Door Locks & Windows</span><br><span>- Cruise Control</span><br><span>- Outside Temperature Gauge & Digital Clock</span><br><span>- AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/ 6 Speakers</span><br><span>- Audio Auxiliary Input Jack</span><br><span>- Overhead Sunglasses Storage</span><br><span>- 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Seat Back</span><br><span>- 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br></span><span>Exterior Colour:</span><span> Desert Sand Mica<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Bisque Fabric</span><span><br></span><span><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2008-Toyota-Camry-Specs.pdf target=_blank><span>https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2008-Toyota-Camry-Specs.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><span></span></div>

2008 Toyota Camry

141,035 KM

$13,289

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry

LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS

12888920

2008 Toyota Camry

LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,289

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,035KM
VIN 4T4BE46K18R019737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 019737
  • Mileage 141,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - Very Clean & Rust-Free!

Key Features:

- 8.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
- Power 8-Way Driver's Seat
- Air Conditioning w/ Rear Seat Heater Ducts
- Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Power Door Locks & Windows
- Cruise Control
- Outside Temperature Gauge & Digital Clock
- AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/ 6 Speakers
- Audio Auxiliary Input Jack
- Overhead Sunglasses Storage
- 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Seat Back
- 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Desert Sand Mica
Interior Colour: Bisque Fabric

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2008-Toyota-Camry-Specs.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800

$13,289

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2008 Toyota Camry