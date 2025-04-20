$13,289+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota Camry
LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS
2008 Toyota Camry
LE - ACCIDENT FREE - LOW KMS - GREAT ON GAS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$13,289
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,035KM
VIN 4T4BE46K18R019737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 019737
- Mileage 141,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free! - Low Kilometers! - Very Clean & Rust-Free!
Key Features:
- 8.0L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Keyless Entry w/ Trunk Release
- Power 8-Way Driver's Seat
- Air Conditioning w/ Rear Seat Heater Ducts
- Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Power Door Locks & Windows
- Cruise Control
- Outside Temperature Gauge & Digital Clock
- AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/ 6 Speakers
- Audio Auxiliary Input Jack
- Overhead Sunglasses Storage
- 60/40 Split Rear Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Seat Back
- 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Desert Sand Mica
Interior Colour: Bisque Fabric
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2008-Toyota-Camry-Specs.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2008 Toyota Camry