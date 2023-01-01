Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2008 Toyota Highlander

2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 SR5 4x4, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start

2008 Toyota Highlander

V6 SR5 4x4, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501656
  • Stock #: BT2363
  • VIN: JTEES44AX82085340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BT2363
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Toyota Highlander SR5 4x4, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start, 221,000 km, $12,600 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

