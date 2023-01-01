$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2008 Toyota Highlander
2008 Toyota Highlander
V6 SR5 4x4, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
221,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10501656
- Stock #: BT2363
- VIN: JTEES44AX82085340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BT2363
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Toyota Highlander SR5 4x4, 7 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start, 221,000 km, $12,600 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3