2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT 4WD

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LT 4WD

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

251,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6863766
  • Stock #: 210294
  • VIN: 3GNFK12079G210294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 210294
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great driving Chevy Avalanche 4WD. Comes with a V8 air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks and mirrors. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. anytime between 9-5 Mon.-Sat. Call 306-242-2323 or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Power pedals
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Running Boards
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Front Split Bench Seat
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Chrome Wheels: Opt.
Electronic Parking Aid: Opt.
Locking Differential: Opt.
Standard Seating: 6
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror: Opt.
Front Power Lumbar Support: Opt.
Front Power Memory Seat: Opt.
Automatic Load-Leveling: Opt.
Bench Seats Split

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

